Yogi wins the race, elected as UP Chief Minister

Amidst all the political convolutions in Delhi as well as in Lucknow, name of Bharatiya Janata Party’s firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath was today declared as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister putting an end to all rumours.

Earlier, names like Keshav Prasad Maurya, Manoj Sinha, Rajnath Singh were also in race, but the core BJP panel after consultation of MLA’s decided to project Yogi as the Chief Minister of the largest state.

While, on the other hand, the post of deputy Chief Minister were allotted to Dinesh Sharma(Mayor of Lucknow) and Keshav Prasad Maurya(BJP UP President) respectively.

44 years old, five times MP from Gorakhpur will now be leading the most politically active state. Known for his firebrand Hindutva image, Yogi is also the head of Gorakhnath Math of Gorakhpur.

Yogi came into limelight in the year 2002 at the time when he founded Hindu Yuva Vahini and got huge support from Hindu Youth Leaders.