Youth clash with security forces in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir: In an incident that took place today in which youths pelted stone in clash with security forces in Srinagar against what they called ‘nocturnal raids’ in Soura area of the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar.









According to the information given by the police officer, the youth pelted stones in Anchar area of Srinagar in the opposition of the night time raids by the police officials.









While explaining the incident to the media, a senior police officer stated: “Security forces handled the mob with restraint using tear smoke.”









The natives went on to say that the protests were carried out against the late night raids by the security forces and that the area had witnessed such clashes last year as well in which a senior police officer was critically injured.