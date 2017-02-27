Youth sees the next President of India in Shishir Srivastava!

New Delhi: At a national Youth Empowerment Seminar conducted at the constitutional Club of India where people from different areas of the state assembled to talk about the youth empowerment where they demanded political leaders to nominate and elect 39-year-old Youth Motivator and Author, Shishir Srivastava as the next President of India.









Shishir was the keynote speaker at this seminar which was held on February 21 on the topic “Youth in India: Hopes, Challenges, Opportunities.”

The seminar was organized by the New India Better India Youth Association (NIBIYA), a non-political and not-for-profit organization working to empower the youth of India.









The major points highlighted by him in the seminar was about the several issues concerning the youth for which all the young people need to take a stand and stand united.

He went on to say: “I believe that young people have great energy and the power in them to transform our country and the world. All we need to do is channelize their energy in a positive direction and support them in whichever way possible.”









When asked by a media person about the things he would do after becoming the President of India, Mr Srivastava answered, “I will continue to inspire the young generation to achieve excellence, endeavour to build a New India of the 21st Century and will work for World Unity.”

However, if Shishir is nominated and elected as the next President of India then the history would change as he would be the first youth to become the President.