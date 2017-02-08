Youth uploaded obscene photos of girl for not accepting friendship proposal

New Delhi: A youth was arrested by the Delhi police today after he posted obscene comments and videos of a teenager on a social networking site as she refused to accept his proposal of friendship.









According to police, the victim girl who is 19-year-old is a resident of Hari Nagar area in West Delhi recently joined a coaching centre in her locality a month back where she met the youth.

The girl was forced to leave the coaching centre as the youth was after her to accept his proposal of friendship last week.









A senior police officer said, “Out of anger, the youth created a fake Facebook account in her name, uploaded her photos and posted some obscene comments and videos. He also sent friend requests to her parents and relatives.”

The officer said, not satisfied, the accused also call up the victim’s father and brother and talked indecently about her. The victim checked her “Facebook” account and was shocked to find her fake account and photo shopped obscene videos in it.









Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vijay Kumar told media persons, “Police have registered a case and a manhunt is on to nab the accused.”