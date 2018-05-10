Thursday, 10 May 2018

Watch the video of new song ‘Bhangra Ta Sajda’ from ‘Veere Di Wedding’

Prishita Rathi -
Mumbai: Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania will next be seen in the forthcoming movie 'Veere Di Wedding'...
Wedding da season: Neha Dhupia-Angad bedi married after Sonam-Anand| SEE PICS

Prishita Rathi -
Mumbai: Bollywood industry is celebrating the wedding da season, a day after actress Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married now the good news...
Sonam Kapoor- The Style Diva, 10 dresses you would want to steal from her| SEE PICS

Prishita Rathi -
Mumbai: It will not be wrong to say that the synonym for Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor’s name is style diva. Well, we all know...
My heart fills with gratitude for all love I have received over years: Sanjay Dutt

Prishita Rathi -
Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Sanjay Dutt who was last seen in the movie ‘Bhoomi’, said that his heart fills with gratitude for all love...

