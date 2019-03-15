﻿49 killed in New Zealand mosque massacre

According to the information given by the sources, as many as forty-nine people lost their life and dozens are wounded after two mass shootings at mosques in New Zealand.

Gunman opened fire on worshippers in Christchurch with the city centre being placed on lockdown following the massacre on Friday. Many other people are being treated for gunshot wounds including children, officials said.

Police have charged a man with murder. Two other men and a woman remain in custody. The suspect has been named in media reports as 28-year-old Australian man Brenton Tarrant.

Police said they were aware of social media footage appearing to show a gunman live-streaming as he entered one of the mosques and opening fire.