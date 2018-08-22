10.or D2 launched in India: Here are the other details!

By
Prishita Rathi
-
10.or_D2
10.or D2 launched in India: Here are the other details!

As the festive season begins, there are several famous brands who are grabbing headlines every now and then for launching new smartphones keeping in mind the festivals that are round the corner. Talking specifically about 10.or D2 has been launched as the Amazon smartphone brand’s latest product in India.

The new smartphone has been priced in India at a feasible cost of Rs. 6,999 for the base model featuring 2GB of RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage and goes up to Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant.

Specifications:-

Display- 5.45-inch HD+ (720×1440 pixels) LTPS

Version- Android 8.1 Oreo

Connectivity options- 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, ViLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, and Bluetooth 4.2

Storage options- 16GB and 32GB

Colour options- Beyond Black and Glow Gold

Rear Camera- 13-megapixel

Selfie Camera- 5-megapixel

