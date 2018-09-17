100 dead, thousands displaced in severe Nigeria floods

According to the information given by the authorities, in an incident that took place in Nigeria killed at least 100 people and thousands others have been displaced in severe floods in the area.

The National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) said heavy rains caused the Niger River and Benue River to overflow, resulting in a series of floods across the country over two weeks, with rural areas most vulnerable.

The government urged residents along waterways to relocate to safe places, the media reported.

Vast swathes of farmlands were destroyed by the floods in central and southern Nigeria. Nema Director Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja said that the worst hit was Niger state, where more than 40 people died.

Nigerian authorities were considering declaring a state of emergency, saying more floods could hit in the coming days and weeks.