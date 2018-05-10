11 dead, 11 injured in severe storm in Western UP

Lucknow: According to the information given by the sources, in a severe thunder storm that jolted western Uttar Pradesh yesterday killed at least 11 people from Etawah, Mathura, Agra, Aligarh and Firozabad respectively and 11 others got injured. As per the government update, four deaths were reported from Etawah, three from Mathura one each from Agra, Aligarh and Firozabad in incidents related to the thunderstorm. One person died and four were injured in Kanpur rural when lightning struck. The death…

Lucknow: According to the information given by the sources, in a severe thunder storm that jolted western Uttar Pradesh yesterday killed at least 11 people from Etawah, Mathura, Agra, Aligarh and Firozabad respectively and 11 others got injured.

As per the government update, four deaths were reported from Etawah, three from Mathura one each from Agra, Aligarh and Firozabad in incidents related to the thunderstorm. One person died and four were injured in Kanpur rural when lightning struck.

The death in Agra took place in the Etmadpur area of the city after a tree fell on a man’s house.

Strong winds blew across western and central Uttar Pradesh and hail was also been reported from Firozabad, neighboring the Taj city, an official told the media.

The Regional Met office in Lucknow has predicted more such storms in the next 24 hours.