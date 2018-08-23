11 dead in car mishap in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal: According to the information given by the police official, in an incident that took place near Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district killed at least 11 people after a private vehicle fell in the Rani Nullah.

The deceased include three children, five women and three men, said Kullu Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri, adding that she was going to the spot. More details are awaited.