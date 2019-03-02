11 dead in Nepal bus mishap

According to the information given by the sources, in an incident that took place in Nepal near the border with India, killed at least 11 people including seven women and a child after the jeep in which they were travelling in veered off the road and fell into a river.

The jeep heading towards Hikila from Khalanga along Darchula-Tinkar road section plunged 500 metres into the Mahakali River on Friday night.

According to Police Inspector Rabindra Kathayat at Darchula District Police Office (DPO), seven women, three men and a girl child lost their lives in the accident. The identifications of the deceased are yet to be established.

Deputy Superintendent of the Armed Police Force, Bhim Bahadur Chand was quoted in Rastriya Samachar Samiti as saying that jeep driver Dipak Singh Dhami, seriously injured in the incident, has been sent to Pithauragadh, India, for treatment.