11 dead of a family in Burari, few hanging, others blindfolded

New Delhi: According to the information given by the police officials, in an incident that took place in North Delhi’s Burari area, bodies of 4 men and 7 women were found dead at a house few bodies were hanging and others were blindfolded.

A team of police is present at the spot and is investigating into the matter.

The bodies were found hanging, said the police.

“10 bodies were found blindfolded and hanging from a railing in the house and one body was found lying on the floor. The family owned a grocery shop,” reported media.

Police is yet to give out further details of the case.