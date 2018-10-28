11 dead, six injured in shooting on Jews in US

According to the information given by the reports, in an incident that took place in United States killed at least 11 people and six others got injured after a man armed with a semiautomatic assault-style rifle stormed the Tree of Life synagogue shot the Jews.

The mass shooting targeted members of a synagogue that is an anchor of Pittsburgh’s large and close-knit Jewish community, a massacre that authorities immediately labeled a hate crime as they investigated the suspect’s history of anti-Semitic online screeds.

Law enforcement officials identified the alleged shooter as Robert Bowers, 46, a Pittsburgh resident who the FBI said was not previously known to law enforcement.

A man with that name had posted anti-Semitic slurs on social media before the shooting, expressing anger that a nonprofit Jewish organization in the neighborhood has helped refugees settle in the United States. In what appeared to be his final social media post hours before the attack, the man wrote: “I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in.”

Bowers allegedly burst into the synagogue’s regular Saturday 9:45 a.m. service with an AR-15-style assault rifle and three handguns, authorities said. Witnesses told police he shouted anti-Semitic slurs and began firing. The synagogue, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, did not have armed security guards.