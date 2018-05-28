11 IS militants killed by U.S. drone strikes in Afghanistan

KABUL: Authorities today informed that minimum of 11 militants of Islamic State (IS) outfit got killed after U.S. and NATO-led coalition forces launched airstrikes in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar. the Afghan army's Corps said: "The drone strikes were launched in Ghulam Dag locality of Chaparhar district on Sunday. Two IS militants were also wounded and three vehicles were destroyed after the raids." The IS group, which emerged in Nangarhar in early 2015, has yet to make comments on the…

the Afghan army’s Corps said: “The drone strikes were launched in Ghulam Dag locality of Chaparhar district on Sunday. Two IS militants were also wounded and three vehicles were destroyed after the raids.”

The IS group, which emerged in Nangarhar in early 2015, has yet to make comments on the report. Also on Sunday, Afghan army’s helicopters struck and destroyed two heroin factories in Mamla area of the neighboring Khogyani district, the statement said.

The mountainous province, 120 km east of Kabul, has been the scene of clashes between security forces and armed militants. The clashes have forced thousands of villagers to flee to safer places.