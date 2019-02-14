12 CRPF jawan dead, 8 injured in Pulwama militants attack

According to the information given by the sources, in an incident that took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district killed at least 12 CRPF jawan and 8 others got injured after militants ambushed their vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.
The blast was high intensity to such an extent that the road has also suffered huge damage and as per the reports there can a rise in number of deaths.
