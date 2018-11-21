12 dead, 49 injured after bus crashes into bridge railing in Odisha

According to the information given by the reports, in a road mishap that took place near Jagatpur on the outskirts of Cuttack city in Odisha killed atleast 12 people and 49 others got injured after a bus crashed into a bridge railing.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the bus lost control when a buffalo came in front of it and the vehicle fell into the dry riverbed.

Policemen from Cuttack, along with fire brigade personnel and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), rushed to the accident site to rescue the trapped passengers. Chief Fire Officer Sukant Sethy said all the passengers trapped inside the bus have been rescued and they were taken to the SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Emergency officer of SCB Medical College and Hospital B N Maharana said they have received 12 bodies. Among the deceased nine were men and three woman. Forty-nine people were undergoing treatment at the hospital, Maharana said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the accident and has announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to next of kin of the deceased and free treatment of those injured.