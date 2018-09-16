12 dead, thousands homeless after Typhoon Mangkhut lashes Philippines

According to the information given by the sources, in an incident that took place in northern Philippines killed at least 12 and thousands other became homeless after Typhoon Mangkhut lashed other parts of southern China.

The most ferocious typhoon to hit the disaster-prone Philippines this year slammed ashore before dawn in Cagayan province on the northeastern tip of Luzon island, a breadbasket that is also a region of flood-prone rice plains and mountain provinces with a history of deadly landslides.

China and the Philippines agreed to postpone a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that was to start Sunday due to the onslaught, which caused nearly 150 flights, a third of them international, to be cancelled and halted sea travel.

Presidential adviser Francis Tolentino said the 12 died mostly in landslides and houses that got pummeled by the storm’s fierce winds and rain. Among the dead were an infant and a 2-year-old child who died with their parents after the couple refused to immediately evacuate from their high-risk community in a mountain town in Nueva Vizcaya province, Tolentino said.

“They can’t decide for themselves where to go,” he said of the children, expressing frustration that the tragedy was not prevented.

Tolentino, who has been assigned by President Rodrigo Duterte to help coordinate disaster response, said at least two other people were missing and added that the death toll could climb to at least 16 once other casualty reports were verified.