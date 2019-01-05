12 locations in Delhi, UP searched by CBI over illegal mining

According to the information given by the officials, the CBI today carried out searches at 12 locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, including the residence of IAS officer B. Chandrakala, in connection with its investigation into illegal sand mining.

A senior Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official said: “Several of our teams are conducting searches at 12 locations in Delhi and in Lucknow, Kanpur and Hamirpur (in Uttar Pradesh).”

Among the houses searched was that of Chandrakala in Sapphire Apartment in Lucknow’s Hussainganj area, the official added. The CBI has taken up the case on the instructions of the Allahabad High Court to probe the illegal sand mining case in Uttar Pradesh.

Chandrakala has served as District Magistrate in several districts in Uttar Pradesh.