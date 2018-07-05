14 dead, 19 injured after torrential rain causes destruction in Pak

Afghanistan: According to the information given by the officials, in an incident that took place in Pakistan’s Punjab and northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces killed at least 14 people and 19 others got injured after torrential rain caused destruction.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a statement yesterday that the heavy downpour started hitting the country since the last two days.

The authority said that Punjab was worst hit by the rains where 12 people were killed, 17 others injured and one house was washed away by the rain water.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two people were killed and two others injured as heavy rains kept on lashing various areas of the province over the last two days.

The official report revealed that most of the casualties happened due to roof collapse incidents and electrocution.

While officials said that the rain-triggered accidents left 14 people killed in Pakistan, local media reports said that the death toll has already hit 19 in Punjab province alone.

The NDMA said that several low-lying areas have been inundated by the rains as water ponding at different areas of Punjab was reported and rescue work is underway to clear the standing water by the provincial disaster management authority.

The authority said the current wet spell is expected to subside from today.