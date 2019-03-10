14 dead in Colombia plane crash

According to the information given by the county’s civil aviation agency, in an incident that took place in Colombian plains province killed at least 14 people after a plan in which they were on board crashed.

The Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics said there were no survivors of the crash, which occurred after the
DC-3 aircraft

made a distress call at 10:40 a.m. local time (1540 GMT).

The plane, which is owned by Laser Aereo airlines, was en route from the southern city of San Jose del Guaviare to central Villavicencio, the agency said.

It crashed about midway through its flight, in San Carlos de Guaroa municipality.

The airline said it had no immediate comment.

In a later statement posted on Twitter, the agency named those who had died, including the mayor of a small town in the jungle province of Vaupes.

The aircraft’s navigability permissions were up-to-date, as were the medical certifications of its crew, the agency added.

