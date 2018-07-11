14 dead including political leader in Pak suicide blast

Pakistan: The police informed that a political leader including at least 14 other people killed in Pakistan’s Peshawar when a suicide bomber blew him up yesterday.

Candidate of Awami National Party (ANP) Barrister Haroon Bilour was among the dead while the blast killed and wounded many people.

Nearly eight kilos of TNT explosives were used in the blast, Qazi Jamil, the capital city police officer (CCPO) of Peshawar said.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) confirmed that the blast was a suicide attack.

Speaking about the incident, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retired) Sardar Mohammad Raza Khan condemned the terrorist attack and termed it a “weakness of security institutions”.

The attack was a conspiracy against the transparent elections, the CEC said, noting that the provincial governments were ordered to provide fool-proof security to all candidates.