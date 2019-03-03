15 militants & 6 security personnel dead in Afghan-Taliban clashes

According to the information given by the officials, in an incident that took place in Afghanistan’s Faryab province killed at least 15 militants and 6 other security personnel after the Afghan forces repelled a Taliban attack to capture a district in the country.

A group of Taliban fighters “launched a well-coordinated offensive on security check-points to overrun Qaisar district in the morning but faced resistance”, Army spokesman Mohammad Hanif Rezai was cited as saying by the media.

The militants retreated after losing 15 fighters on the spot. Six security personnel were also killed in the firefight, which lasted three hours, the spokesman added. Over a dozen militants sustained injuries.

The Taliban have not commented on the clashes.