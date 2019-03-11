15 people dead in nightclub shooting in Mexico

According to the information given by the sources, in an incident that took place in one of the Mexico’s most violent region Guanajuato state killed at least 15 people after few armed men pulled up in three vans burst into the club and opened fire.

“Wounded people rushed out,” said one local resident, “running for their vehicles. And then the whole night, they were taking bodies out.”

Criminal violence in the region centers around the theft of fuel from a nearby oil refinery. Earlier in the week, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, launched an offensive to capture a local gang leader thought to be involved in fuel trafficking.

