201-metre Lord Ram statue to be made in Ayodhya, Yogi likely to announce soon

After the unveiling of the Statue of Unity by PM Narendra Modi dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the statesman’s 143rd birth anniversary, another big announcement is expected to be made soon by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is expected to announce a 201-metre statue (151 metre statue and 50 metre Pedestal) of Lord Ram on the banks of Sarayu river which is seen as a Diwali gift for the people of Ayodhya.

Amid all the speculations regarding the hefty budgets allotted for the statues, this announcement is expected to spark few more as there had been several posts and opinions given by the people on social media regarding the mammoth cost of Rs 2,989 crore used for the construction of the Statue of Unity.

Few months back the proposal to construct statue was discussed by the UP government and several meetings of the top officials of the culture and tourism ministry of the state took place and the project is focused at perking up tourism in Ayodhya.

According to the information given by the sources in the Yogi Adityanath government, the chief minister is expected to make the announcement of this project during his speech in Ayodhya on November 6.

Hundreds of crores of rupees will be spent for the construction of the tallest statue of Lord Ram which would be visible from all the corners of the city, said sources in the state government.

Chief priest of the Ram Janambhoomi Mahant Satyendra Das reacting on this possible announcement said, “This is being done to divert the minds of crores of Hindus that demand construction of Ram Mandir at the earliest from the government. Instead of this, a grand Ram temple shall be built in Ayodhya at the earliest.”