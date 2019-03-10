157 dead after Ethiopian airlines crashes

According to the information given by the reports, in an incident that took place in Ethiopia killed at least 157 people after the airlines they were on board crashed.

Ethiopia’s state broadcaster EBC reported everyone on the plane had died and that passengers included 33 nationalities, including 32 Kenyans and 17 Ethiopians. Chinese state TV said eight Chinese citizens were on board.

The plane took off at 8:38am (0638 GMT) from Bole International Airport and “lost contact” six minutes later near Bishoftu, a town some 37 miles southeast of Addis Ababa.

The plane showed unstable vertical speed after takeoff, air traffic monitor Flightradar 24 said in a Twitter post. Visibility appeared to be clear.

The airline staff were being sent to the scene of the crash to “do everything possible to assist the emergency services.” It is also setting up a passenger information centre and a dedicated telephone number for family and friends of people who may have been on board the flight.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tweeted his “deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones”.

“My prayers go to all the families and associates of those on board,” Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta said.

In an earlier statement, the airline said: “We hereby confirm that our scheduled flight ET 302 from Addis Ababa to Nairobi was involved in an accident today. It is believed that there were 149 passengers and eight crew on board the flight but we are currently confirming the details of the passenger manifest for the flight.”