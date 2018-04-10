17 dead, 8 injured in clashes in Afghanistan

Afghanistan: According to the information given by a local official, in an incident that took place in Afghanistan’s Herat province killed 15 militants, 2 soldiers and 8 others got injured in clashes between the two sides. While explaining the incident to the media, spokesperson for provincial government Jilani Farhad went on to say: "The clashes occurred after Taliban militants stormed security checkpoints with guns and rockets in remote Chishti Sharif district late on Monday... Eight others were injured." Earlier, Afghanistan's…

Earlier, Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry said the security forces waged 15 cleanup operations and 56 special operations in 11 provinces over the past 24 hours.

The Afghan Air Force conducted 43 supportive flights and eight airstrikes against militants while the Army’s bomb disposal teams found and destroyed 68 rounds of landmines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in different provinces over the period, the Ministry said.