19 dead, two trapped in China mining accident

According to the information given by the reports, in an incident that took place in northern China killed at least nineteen people and two people are trapped after a roof collapse at a coal mine.

The cause of the accident at the site, run by Baiji Mining, is still under investigation. Deadly mining accidents are common in China, where the industry has a poor safety record despite efforts to improve coal production conditions and crack down on illegal mines.

In December last year, seven miners were killed and three others injured in an accident at a coal mine in China’s southwest. In October, 21 miners died in eastern Shandong province after the pressure inside a mine caused rocks to fracture and break, blocking the tunnel and trapping

workers. Only one miner was rescued alive.

According to China’s National Coal Mine Safety Administration, the country saw 375 coal mining related deaths in 2017, down 28.7 per cent year-on-year.

But despite improvements, “the situation of coal mine safety production is still grim,” the bureau said in a statement following a coal mine safety conference last January.