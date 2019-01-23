1st ODI: India thump Kiwis by 9 wickets

Napier: Indian team gave an all-round display to get a comfortable eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the first contest of the five-match ODI rubber at the McLean Park.

Chasing a meagre 156-run target, opener Shikhar Dhawan (75 not out) starred with the bat to help his side cross the line with ease and 85 balls to spare. Skipper Virat Kohli contributed with 45 runs before falling.

Earlier, India rode the exceptional bowling effort of chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (4/39) and Mohammed Shami (3/19) to restrict the hosts to a paltry 157 runs.

Brief scores: India 156/2 (D/L method) in 34.5 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 75, Virat Kohli 45; Doug Bracewell 1/23) beat New Zealand 157 all out (Kane Williamson 64, Ross Taylor 24; Kuldeep Yadav 4/39) by 8 wickets.