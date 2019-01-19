20 killed in pipeline explosion in Mexico

The government of Hidalgo state informed that minimum of 20 people lost their lives while 71 others got injured in central Mexico due to fuel pipeline explosion.

Mexican television footage showed flames leaping into the night sky on Friday in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan to the north of Mexico City as people shouted and cried for help.

“The preliminary report I’ve been passed is very serious, they’re telling me 20 people have died, charred,” Hidalgo state governor Omar Fayad told Mexican television.

Mexico’s president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has launched a major crackdown on fuel theft, which the government says cost the country more than $3bn last year.