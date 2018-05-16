2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Compact Hatchback to launch soon!

The famous automobile company Hyundai which is known for its brand image and durability is expected to launch its brand new ‘2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Compact’ in the Indian market soon as the car has been spotted several on the Indian roads now. Internally known as the Hyundai AH2, the car has been spotted several times during testing. Due to a heavy camouflage, the exterior details of the new hatchback were hidden, however, with its tall-boy design; the car appears…

Internally known as the Hyundai AH2, the car has been spotted several times during testing. Due to a heavy camouflage, the exterior details of the new hatchback were hidden, however, with its tall-boy design; the car appears to have a roomy cabin.

Reportedly, the new car will be placed between the Eon and Grand i10 and will compete against the giants of Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Tata Tiago.

As per various reports on the internet, the car will come with either a 1.1-litre or a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual transmission. The car is also expected to get AMT.

First launched in 1997, the Santro challenged the mights of Maruti 800 and Tata Indica back then. In a strategy to push the Hyundai i10 and Hyundai Eon sales and growing emission norms, Hyundai pulled the plug from one of the most popular car in 2014.

Santro also helped Hyundai to reach the 1st millionth car in 2007. Any other detail about the car is yet to be revealed by the company, but it is expected that Hyundai may reveal its new hatchback at Diwali.