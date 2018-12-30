2018 India will be remembered as the strength of its 130 million people: Modi

New Delhi: Speaking on his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 2018 India will be remembered as the strength of its 130 million people.

He said, “We can be proud of many things in our culture. Among them is Kumbh Mela. I urge all of you to share various aspects of Kumbh and put photographs on social media. This will inspire more people to attend Kumbh.”

He also made an announcement about the Republican Day Chief Guest: the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramphosa. Moreover he talked about the various achievements the country had attained in 2018. Such as the world’s largest health insurance scheme ‘Ayushman India’, empowerment of the security sector and achievements in the sports world.

He also stated, “It is important to remember how 2018 India will be remembered as the strength of its one hundred and thirty million people. We are going to fill everyone with glory. This year the country got the Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. India got UN Award for highest environmental award. This journey of India’s advancement will continue in 2019 and the country will touch new heights.”

At the end of the program PM Modi announced, “This is the final program of 2018, we will meet again in 2019, again will talk about the mind.”