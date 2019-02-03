2019 elections is important for BJP: Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah said that 2019 (general) elections is important for BJP because they have to win West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Raising the issue of the recent violence following his rally in West Bengal’s East Midnapore earlier this week, Shah said it is very important for BJP to enter West Bengal to ensure law and order in the state.

Soon after Shah addressed a rally in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district on January 29, unknown miscreants vandalised vehicles ferrying BJP workers near the venue of the public meeting. The incident took place after the programme got over and people were returning to their respective buses. The BJP had blamed the Trinamool Congress for the incident.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee challenged Shah to prove TMC’s link with the violence. Hitting out at BJP, the TMC claimed that BJP workers had attacked a local TMC party office in Kanthi and vandalised it following which TMC supporters retaliated and clashes broke out.