22 accused in Sohrabuddin encounter case acquitted by Court

Mumbai: A special CBI court acquitted 22 people accused in the alleged fake encounter killings of gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh, his wife Kausar Bi and his associate Tulsi Prajapati due to lack of evidence.

Special CBI Judge SJ Sharma ruled the prosecution has failed to put forth any “documentary and substantive evidence” to suggest or establish the alleged conspiracy.

Delivering his last verdict, special CBI judge SJ Sharma said the witnesses and proof were not satisfactory to prove conspiracy and murder. The court also observed that circumstantial evidence was not substantial.

“Government machinery and prosecution put in a lot of effort, 210 witnesses were brought but satisfactory evidence didn’t come and witnesses turned hostile. No fault of prosecutor if witnesses don’t speak,” the judge, who was delivering his last verdict, said.