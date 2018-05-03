22 dead, 100 injured after powerful storm hits Rajasthan

Rajasthan: In an incident that took place in Rajasthan’s Dholpur, Alwar and Bharatpur districts killed 22 people and 100 others got injured after a powerful storm wreaked havoc amongst the people. The storm caused major destruction in Alwar where more than 100 trees were uprooted, many of which fell on stationary vehicles and snapped electricity cables. The power distribution company switched off electricity to prevent further damage. The district has been without electricity since night. DP Singh, Alwar power distribution…

Rajasthan: In an incident that took place in Rajasthan’s Dholpur, Alwar and Bharatpur districts killed 22 people and 100 others got injured after a powerful storm wreaked havoc amongst the people.

The storm caused major destruction in Alwar where more than 100 trees were uprooted, many of which fell on stationary vehicles and snapped electricity cables. The power distribution company switched off electricity to prevent further damage. The district has been without electricity since night.

DP Singh, Alwar power distribution company executive engineer said, “More than 1,000 electricity poles were uprooted in the storm, plunging the city in darkness. It will take us at least two days to restore supply,” Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje expressed grief over the calamity and said authorities concerned in the districts have been directed to ensure all possible help to victims. “Condolence for families who lost their loved ones,” she said on Twitter.

In view of the calamity, Congress National General Secretary Ashok Gehlot cancelled his birthday celebrations at his official residence in Jaipur.

“We are extremely grieved at the loss of lives in the state and stand with the victims in this hour of tragedy…I cancel all celebrations at my residence today. Blood donation camps and Janhit programs can be continued by organisers,” he said.