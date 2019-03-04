23 dead in Alabama Tornado

According to the information given by the officials, in an incident that took place in the US state of Alabama killed at least 23 people after a tornado tore through the area uprooting trees and causing ‘catastrophic’ damage to building and roads.

“Unfortunately our toll, as far as fatalities, does stand at 23 at the current time” Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones told the local CBS affiliate, acknowledging that children were among the dead.

Other people have been hospitalized, some with “very serious injuries,” he had earlier told reporters.

Search operations for those still missing were halted on Sunday night due to hazardous conditions, but Jones added they would resume on Monday morning.

“The devastation is incredible,” he said.

“I cannot recall at least in the last 50 years… a situation where we have had this loss of life that we experienced today.”