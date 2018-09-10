23 killed in Afghan fighting

Kunduz (Afghanistan): Minimum of 13 police officers and 10 Taliban militants were killed following a fierce fighting in Afghanistan’s Kunduz province.

“The clashes occurred at early hours of Monday after Taliban attacked security checkpoints with guns and rocket propelled grenades near government offices and a local bazaar in Dasht-i-Archi district,” district chief Nasruddin Nazari Sahadi told Xinhua news agency.

At least 20 police personnel were injured in the fighting. last week, 20 Afghan Army soldiers were killed and several others wounded in a similar incident in neighbouring Baghlan province.

