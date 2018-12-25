25-ft high Vajpayee statue to be installed in Lucknow

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that a 25 feet high statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be installed in the Lok Bhawan in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

Yogi Adityanath was speaking at a function held to celebrate the 94th birth anniversary of the late leader.

Governor Ram Naik and the Chief Minister led the state in paying tributes to Vajpayee. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit were also present.

Naik said that one comes across a leader like Vajpayee in a long time and his towering personality was respected even by the opponents. Despite holding various offices, he always had the warmest regards even for the most ordinary party worker and the marginalised sections of the society, he said.