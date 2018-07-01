25 militants dead, 23 injured in Afghanistan

Afghanistan: According to the information given by the Afghan Defence Ministry, in an incident that took place in Afghanistan killed at least a total of 25 militants and 23 others got injured in the war-battered.

As per the statement, five of those killed in the ongoing crackdowns have affiliations with the hardliner Islamic State (IS) group and the remaining were Taliban fighters.

A number of arms and ammunitions including nine pieces of anti-vehicle mines have also been discovered and defused, the statement said.