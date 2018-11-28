26 militants dead, 20 injured in Afghan attack

26 militants dead, 20 injured in Afghan attack

According to the information given by the army, in an incident that took place in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Ghazni killed at least 26 people and 20 others got injured as troops backed by air force targeted Taliban hideouts.

The government forces have been targeting Taliban hideouts in Andar, Gilan, Qarabagh districts as well as in villages outside the provincial capital of Ghazni city since Tuesday, media reported.

A large quantity of arms and ammunition of the militants have been destroyed, an Army statement added.

