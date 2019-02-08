28 dead after consuming illicit liquor in Saharanpur, Kushinagar

According to the information given by the sources, several people lost their lives by after drinking illicit liquor in Kushinagar and death toll is ten while 16 deaths are reported from the neighboring Saharanpur district as well. According to the…
According to the latest information, in all 26 people died while several are been treated in the hospital.
