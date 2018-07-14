2nd ODI Eng vs Ind: England elect to bat first

By
Team Pardaphash
-
India vs England

England have won the toss and elected to field first in the second one day international match to be played here at Lords. It will be a test of character for the Kohli’s men after winning the first match with a huge margin.

There has not been any loop holes seen in the Indian batting lineup and even the bowling has been in splendid form.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood

England have won the toss and elected to field first in the second one day international match to be played here at Lords. It will be a test of character for the Kohli's men after winning the first match with…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH