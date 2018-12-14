2nd Test Australia vs India: Finch, Harris provide solid start

Openers Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris provided a decent start to the Australian team in the first innings at lunch on the opening day of the second cricket Test against India here on Friday.

Australian captain Tim Paine saw his decision to bat first upon winning the toss being vindicated as the opening pair batted comfortably throughout the session.

A couple of leg before appeals against Finch and a minor run out scare against Harris were the only times the batsmen were somewhat troubled. Forced to go in with an all pace attack due to a minor injury to star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian bowlers seemed a bit jaded after their exertions in the last match.

Both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were down on pace and struggled at times to maintain line and length.

Brief scores:

Australia (first innings) : 66/0 (Marcus Harris 36 batting, Aaron Finch 28 batting) vs India.