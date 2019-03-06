30 people shot dead in Nigeria

According to the information given by the police in an incident that took place at a village in Nigeria killed at least 30 people after unidentified gunmen opened fire on the people of the area.

Mohammed Shehu, a police spokesman said the incident took place on Tuesday in the Kware village of Shinkafi district.

The gunmen also burned the villagers’ homes, news agency reported.

According to local residents, hundreds of motorcycle-borne gunmen had stormed the village.

They, however, claimed that at least 35 people were killed in the attack following which many villagers fled for safety.

Zamfara and Kaduna in Nigeria’s northwest region, have witnessed a series of onslaughts by the gunmen in recent months.