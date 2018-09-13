328 fixed-dose combination drugs including Saridon banned by govt

Due to health risks, the government has decided to ban 328 fixed dose combination drugs including Saridon which is widely used by people during headache but now the government has banned the sale of these medicines as they are harmful for the health.

About 6000 brands are likely to be affected by the decision including pain reliever Saridon, antibiotic Lupidiclox, skin care cream Panderm, antibacterial drug Taxim AZ and diabetes drug Gluconorm PG.

According to the information given by the reports, the Health Ministry had banned 350 fixed-dose combination drugs (FDCs) in 2016, which led to the legal battle between the ministry and the manufactures of these drugs. The battle went through several high courts and finally was taken up by the Supreme Court, last year.

On December 15, 2017, the Supreme Court ordered the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) to examine the drugs. After the examination, DATB concluded that the drugs might cause risk to people, as there is no therapeutic justification for the components used in 328 of the banned FDCs.