33 injured after cabin of flight depressurized, leading the plane to plunge

Germany: As per the information given by the Germany’s federal police, in an incident that took place in Frankfurt-Hahn Airport injured 33 passengers after the cabin of a Ryanair flight depressurized, leading the plane to plunge and forcing an emergency landing.

While explaining the incident to the media, a Ryanair spokesperson went on to say that Ryanair flight FR7312, which was carrying 189 passengers, was headed from Dublin to the Croatian city of Zadar on Friday when it suffered a sudden “in-flight depressurization”, forcing the crew to carry out an emergency landing.

A spokesperson of Germany’s federal police further went on to say: “The passengers complained of severe headaches and ear pain, as well as nausea. Some of the passengers were left bleeding from the ears.”

German media informed, some of the passengers have already been released from the hospital, while others are still receiving medical attention. The airline has not yet announced the cause of the loss of cabin pressure.