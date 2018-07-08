34 militants dead, 18 injured in Northern Afghanistan

Afghanistan: According to the information given by the police spokesperson Sayed Sarwar Hussaini, in an incident that took place in Chamtal district of Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province killed 34 militants and dozen others got injured.

“Up to 34 rebels have been killed and 18 others injured since launching cleanup operations in Chamtal district on Saturday,” Hussaini told media.

“Only two security personnel have been injured in the ongoing operations against Taliban rebels in Chamtal,” the official said.

Taliban militants have yet to make comments.