3rd ODI: Australia set 231 run target for India, Chahal shines

Australia have set a target of 231 runs for India after Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl in the third and final one day international (ODI) of the series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

It was a brilliant performance by the leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as he took six wickets to take his team into the commanding position.

India made three changes in their playing eleven as all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who makes his ODI debut, replaces Mohammed Siraj while Kedhar Jadhav and Yuzvendra Chahal comes in for Ambati Rayudu and Kuldeep Yadav respectively.

Meanwhile, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa replace Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Lyon in the Aussie team. The series is currently tied at 1-1.

Playing XI:

Australia:

Alex Carey (Wicket-keeper), Aaron Finch (Captain), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Peter Siddle, Adam Zampa

India:ARohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), MS Dhoni (Wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal