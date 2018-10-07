4.6-magnitude earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir, no causalities reported

Jammu: According to the information given by the reports, an earthquake of 4.6-magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir but fortunately there have been no reports of damage yet.

“The tremor occurred at 8.09 a.m. Its coordinates are latitude 36.7 north and longitude 74.5 east. The depth of the earthquake was 206 km,” an official of the state disaster management department said, reports.

In the past, quakes have wreaked havoc in the state.

On October 8, 2005, as a result of an earthquake, more than 80,000 people were killed on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC).