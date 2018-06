Lucknow: According to the information given by the police, in an incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district killed four people and three others got injured in a junk shop explosion today.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the owner of the junk shop was hammering a pointed object when the explosion occurred.

Muzaffaranagar Senior Superintendent of Police Anant Dev said the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and the Army would soon join the probe.