4 dead in hit and run mishap in Gurugram

Delhi: According to the information given by the police officials, in an incident that took place in Delhi-Gurugram Expressway killed 4 people including a woman after being hit by an unknown vehicle.

Mahaveer Singh, a resident of Delhi’s Dwarka area, was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle while he was crossing the road near Sikanderpur Metro station.

Sukrat Devi, a resident of Delhi’s Rangpuri area, was killed when an unknown vehicle hit the scooty she was travelling on with her son. The accident happened on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

Subhash Chand, a resident of Gurugram’s Jypoti Park area, was crushed to death by a trolley near Harsaru Chowk on Dwarka Expressway.

In another incident, Navdeep Chauhan, who hailed from Haridwar in Uttarakhand, was killed and his friend Hitesh critically injured when a speeding car hit their scooty near Basai flyover.